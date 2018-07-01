Taiwan firefighters make camp video as reminder not to misuse emergency services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung Fire Department published a video June 26 as a reminder not to misuse emergency services and the social harm incurred when people do.

Calling an ambulance in a non-emergency situation can derail emergency responders from helping those in true need. The fine for such violations in Taiwan is NT$1,800 (US$60).

The frequency of false calls has dropped greatly over the last five years, from 500 calls in 2013 to 100 calls in 2017 to the Taipei Fire Department alone, according to UDN. The Kaohsiung Fengshan Branch Fire Department made the humorous video to remind people that even a few non-emergency calls can still be fatal to others.



The most common type of non-emergency calls are reports of drunk people passed out along the road, ranging from five to ten a day, according to a Taipei firefighter. Too often a passerby will report someone sleeping on the street and the ambulance will arrive only to find that the person has disappeared.

In other cases, injured parties call 119 to request transport to an emergency room only to queue for a regular clinic or become frustrated that the ambulance would not drive them to their "regular" hospital and leave upon arrival.

Watch the video below (Chinese subtitles only):