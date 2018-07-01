  1. Home
Central Taiwan produces best lychee harvest in years

Favorable weather has led to exceptional quality lychee at good prices

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/01 12:30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Lychee produced in Nantou County, central Taiwan are at their highest quality in recent years and will be available at a stable price according to the Jiji Township farmer's cooperative, reported CNA.

Li Chung-ching (李崇慶) head of the Jiji Town farmer's cooperative said that good weather during the growing period has led to the best quality lychees in recent years.

A Nantou County agricultural produce exhibition and lychee taste competition was held in Jiji Township yesterday. Tseng Wu-feng (曾武峰) was awarded the top prize for best lychee.

Five judges chose the best lychee from a contestant pool of 50, with this year's quality being judged very good overall.

At the event, Magistrate of Nantou County, Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) welcomed the people to visit Nantou County and to enjoy the region's high quality agricultural products.

Lin went on to say that lychee produced near Jiji Township are famous and that this is the best time to enjoy the small round fruit.

Nantou grown lychee are expected to sell for between NT$60 (USD$1.97) to NT$80 per half kilogram, according to the Liberty Times.
