All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 11 3 4 37 38 20 New York City FC 9 4 4 31 34 24 Columbus 8 5 6 30 24 19 New York 9 4 2 29 33 16 New England 7 4 6 27 30 25 Chicago 6 7 5 23 27 31 Montreal 7 11 0 21 22 31 Philadelphia 6 8 3 21 21 25 Orlando City 6 10 1 19 24 37 Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 24 29 D.C. United 2 7 4 10 21 27 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 9 3 5 32 31 18 FC Dallas 9 2 5 32 25 17 Los Angeles FC 9 4 3 30 35 25 Portland 7 3 5 26 24 21 Real Salt Lake 7 8 2 23 21 32 Vancouver 6 6 5 23 26 34 Houston 6 6 3 21 31 24 LA Galaxy 6 7 3 21 25 26 Minnesota United 5 10 1 16 19 30 Seattle 3 9 3 12 13 21 Colorado 3 9 3 12 19 28 San Jose 2 9 6 12 28 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, June 30

Portland 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta United FC 4, Orlando City 0

Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Columbus 2, Real Salt Lake 1

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Chicago 3, New York City FC 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 3, tie

Sunday, July 1

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.