Mercury expected to hit 36 degrees Celsius in Taipei

Taipei, July 1 (CNA) Cloudy to sunny weather is expected all over Taiwan on Sunday, with daytime highs to hit 36 degrees Celsius inthe greater Taipei area, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster ChenYi-hsiu (???) said.

All areas of Taiwan can expect stable weather on Sunday, but under the influence of southwesterly winds, sporadic showers or thundershowers are likely in western Taiwan and the offshore Penghu Island, Chen said.

Occasional afternoon showers are forecast for mountainous areas around the country, particularly in the north, while central and southern Taiwan can expect sporadic showers or thundershowers in the night, according to Chen.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 36 degrees in the Taipei Basin, while hovering around 31-35 degrees in the rest of Taiwan, Chen said.

She advised the public to drink more water to stay hydrated and avoid getting heat stroke when outdoors.

Meanwhile, as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Prapiroon was located some 660 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei, moving in a north-northwest direction toward the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, CWB data showed.

The CWB predicted Prapiroon will continue on a path toward South Korea without directly affecting Taiwan, but will bring rogue waves to northern and eastern Taiwan on Sunday and Monday. (By Chen Wei-ting and Evelyn Kao)Enditem/cs