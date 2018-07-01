Police stop protest at Hong Kong handover anniversary event

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have stopped about 20 pro-democracy protesters from getting near a ceremony marking the anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

The protesters carried a coffin and chanted slogans against one-party rule in China, demands for universal suffrage in Hong Kong and mainland China and freedom for Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.

The ceremony held beside Victoria Harbour continued uninterrupted with Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in attendance. At a reception later Sunday, she expressed confidence in Hong Kong's future without mentioning any politically sensitive topics.

Under the "one country, two systems" framework, Beijing promised to let Hong Kong maintain wide autonomy and civil liberties, but fears are growing that China's communist leaders are backtracking.