  1. Home
  2. World

Police stop protest at Hong Kong handover anniversary event

By  Associated Press
2018/07/01 11:42

From right, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, Carrie Lam's husband Lam Siu-por, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, f

Flags of China and Hong Kong are collected in a box after a flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in H

Hong Kong's guard of honor hoists a Chinese flag during a ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Sunda

Hong Kong's guard of honor hoists flags of Hong Kong and China, right, during a ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to Chi

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center in red, leaves after attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong ha

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, front row in red, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her husband Lam Siu-por attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handov

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center in red, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kon

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the

From right, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and Director of Chinese central government's Liaiso

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the H

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, center, and former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying attend

From left, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Lam's husband Lam Siu-por and Chief Justice Geoffrey

From right, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and Director of Chinese

One hundred remote controlled drones form the shape of a Pearl that represents Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 30, 2018, to celebrate the upco

One hundred remote controlled drones form the shape of an orchid tree flower representing Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 30, 2018, to celebra

One hundred drones are remote-controlled to form a shape of number 21 in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 30, 2018, to celebrate the upcoming 21st anniversar

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have stopped about 20 pro-democracy protesters from getting near a ceremony marking the anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

The protesters carried a coffin and chanted slogans against one-party rule in China, demands for universal suffrage in Hong Kong and mainland China and freedom for Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.

The ceremony held beside Victoria Harbour continued uninterrupted with Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in attendance. At a reception later Sunday, she expressed confidence in Hong Kong's future without mentioning any politically sensitive topics.

Under the "one country, two systems" framework, Beijing promised to let Hong Kong maintain wide autonomy and civil liberties, but fears are growing that China's communist leaders are backtracking.