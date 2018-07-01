Police stop protest at Hong Kong handover anniversary event

From right, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, Carrie Lam's husband Lam Siu-por, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, f
Flags of China and Hong Kong are collected in a box after a flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in H
Hong Kong's guard of honor hoists a Chinese flag during a ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Sunda
Hong Kong's guard of honor hoists flags of Hong Kong and China, right, during a ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to Chi
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center in red, leaves after attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong ha
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, front row in red, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her husband Lam Siu-por attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handov
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center in red, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kon
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the
From right, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and Director of Chinese central government's Liaiso
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the H
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, center, and former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying attend
From left, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Lam's husband Lam Siu-por and Chief Justice Geoffrey
From right, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and Director of Chinese
One hundred remote controlled drones form the shape of a Pearl that represents Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 30, 2018, to celebrate the upco
One hundred remote controlled drones form the shape of an orchid tree flower representing Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 30, 2018, to celebra
One hundred drones are remote-controlled to form a shape of number 21 in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 30, 2018, to celebrate the upcoming 21st anniversar
HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have stopped about 20 pro-democracy protesters from getting near a ceremony marking the anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.
The protesters carried a coffin and chanted slogans against one-party rule in China, demands for universal suffrage in Hong Kong and mainland China and freedom for Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.
The ceremony held beside Victoria Harbour continued uninterrupted with Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in attendance. At a reception later Sunday, she expressed confidence in Hong Kong's future without mentioning any politically sensitive topics.
Under the "one country, two systems" framework, Beijing promised to let Hong Kong maintain wide autonomy and civil liberties, but fears are growing that China's communist leaders are backtracking.