Taiwanese leisure tourists targeted by Japan government in new cycling tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mine city in Yamaguchi Prefecture is hoping to boost tourism by targeting Taiwanese leisure tourists with a new five-day tour cycling tour of southern Japan.

The Mine city government has devised a four-night, five-day cycling tour of Yamaguchi Prefecture to showcase the region's natural beauty.

The cycling tour travels through popular tourist attractions including the Akiyoshidai karst plateau and national treasure Rurikoji temple in Yamaguchi city.



Rurikoji temple pagoda (Wikimedia Commons)

Taiwanese tourists are seen as a significant growth market, with the Mine city government recently opening a tourism and promotional office in Taipei.

The plan for a cycling tour was devised after the city government learned of Taiwan's significant demand for leisure tourism after commissioning a study.

The cycling tours can be bought through the tourism and promotional office in Taipei at a discounted price, as travel agencies pay a commission to the Mine city government.

The tour route was trialed by a Taiwanese cycling team in April and a received positive response.

Yamaguchi Prefecture is currently seeing a boom in foreign tourists, with Taiwanese tourists to Mine increasing from 1,066 in 2009 to 7,330 in 2017 according to the Japan News.