Taipei, July 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Teenage Mbappe strikes to send Argentina crashing out

@China Times: Tourism in central, southern Taiwan plunges

@Liberty Times: China Youth Corps banned from running budget hostels

@Apple Daily: Japan's pain killer EVE contains harmful Ibuprofen

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead charge of market on quarterlyresults

@Commercial Times: 16 high-dividend stocks focus of market

@Taipei Times: Divisive pension cuts take effect, to affect 333,000 Enditem/cs