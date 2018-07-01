Taipei, July 1 (CNA) Today is Sunday, July 1, 2018, or the 18thday of the fifth month of the Year of the Dog, according to theChinese calendar.

The following is a list of important events that occurred on this date in the past:

1858: British scientist Charles Darwin presents his views on evolution and the principles of natural selection to the Linnean Society in London.

1898: After acquiring Hong Kong Island and Kowloon Peninsula in the aftermath of the two opium wars, Britain acquires a 99-year lease on the New Territories of mainland China in its continuing drive for trade domination in the region.

1905: John Milton Hay, American public official and writer who served as the ambassador to Great Britain and as U.S. secretary of stat, dies at the age of 68. In 1899, the United States persuaded the other Western powers to accept Hay's "Open-Door Policy," which guaranteed the rights of all nations to trade with China on an equal basis.

1917: Chang Hsun, a military warlord and governor of Anhui Province, launches a coup d'etat in Beijing in an attempt to restore the Manchu dynasty under the last Ching ruler, the Hsuan Tung emperor, who gave up his throne Feb. 12, 1912.

1919: Benito Mussolini issues a manifesto on fascism, promising to bring order to Italy and to make the nation great.

1921: The Chinese Communist Party is established in Shanghai, with Chen Tu-hsiu as its chairman.

1925: The Nationalist government of the Republic of China is established in Canton with Wang Ching-wei as its chairman.

1926: Chiang Kai-shek, commander-in-chief of the National Revolutionary Forces, issues a mobilization order to launch a military expedition northward to eradicate various feuding warlords in central and northern China in an attempt to achieve national unification.

1940: The French government moves its capital from Paris to Vichy in southern France, which is placed under the governance of Marshal Henri Philippe Petain, who largely cooperates with the Germans during World War II.

1958: ROC Vice President Chen Cheng is appointed to the concurrent post of president of the Executive Yuan (premier) after the resignation of O.K. Yu (Yu Hung-chiun).

1961: ROC Vice President and Premier Chen Cheng opens the 1st phase of the Yangmingshan Forum to discuss the nation's financial and economic problems. A total of 84 business leaders from home and abroad attend the meeting.

1965: The ROC and Venezuela agree to elevate their ties to a formal diplomatic relationship.

1967: The Chinese Communist Party proclaims the overthrow of President Liu Shao-chi.

1967: Taipei becomes a special municipality under the leadership of Mayor Henry Kao.

1969: Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, is invested as the Prince of Wales by his mother Queen Elizabeth II at Caernarvon Castle, Wales.

1974: Expansion work at the Taiwan port of Suao is started.

1975: The ROC terminates diplomatic relations with Thailand in protest of Bangkok's recognition of the Communist Chinese regime.

1979: The electrification of Taiwan's 1,153-kilometer west coast trunk-line railway between Keelung and Kaohsiung is completed, and an inauguration ceremony is held at the Kaohsiung railway station.

1979: Kaohsiung is elevated to the status of a special municipality directly under the jurisdiction of the Executive Yuan, with Wang Yu-yun as mayor.

1980: "O Canada" is proclaimed Canada's national anthem.

1986: Gen. Wang Tao-yuan, the new ROC minister of National Defense; Gen. Wego Chiang, the new secretary-general of the National Security Council; Hsiao Tien-tzang, the new minister of state for the Executive Yuan; and Adm. Tsou Chien, the new ambassador to the Republic of Korea, are sworn in during a ceremony presided over by President Chiang Ching-kuo.

1995: The ROC resumes full diplomatic relations with Gambia after a 21-year hiatus.

2000: ROC President Chen Shui-bian accords visiting Panamanian President Mireya Elisa Moscoso Rodriguez full military honors in a welcoming ceremony held in downtown Taipei.

2003: Half a million people take to the streets in Hong Kong to protest against the government's plan to enact an anti-subversion bill.

2006: The 1,963-km Qingzang (Qinghai-Tibet) Railway, believed to be the world's longest high-altitude rail, is inaugurated after 16 years of construction.

2008: Zheng Jie of China reaches the women's singles semifinals at Wimbledon to become the first Chinese player to compete in the grand slam semifanals. She was also the first wild card female semifinalist at the All-England Club.

2009: Hoduran President Manuel Zelaya is deposed in a military coup.

2010: The Greek parliament passes tough austerity measures to secure an urgent bailout from the eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund to prevent an economic collapse.

2011: The Australian Greens gain the balance of power for the first time in the Senate, with nine sitting members.

2012: A pro-democracy heckler interrupts a speech by China's PresidentHu Jintao at the swearing-in of Hong Kong's new leader.

2012: The carbon tax comes into effect, with the US$23 per tonne price on emissions directly impacting on 294 electricity generators and othercompanies.

2013: Demonstrations by millions across Egypt call for theresignation of President Mohammed Morsi.

2015: The United Nations' World Heritage Committee decides againstdeclaring the Great Barrier Reef is "in danger", but it will remain under close watch for four years. The United States and Cuba agree toopen embassies in each other's country, ending 50 years of detente.

2016: British Home Secretary Theresa May emerges as the frontrunner to lead the Conservative Party after David Cameron's resignation followingthe Brexit vote.

2017: Cardinal George Pell hires top criminal barrister Robert Richter,QC, to help defend him on charges of historical sexual assault.

Confucius' lesson of the day: "In the conduct of government, the second bad principle to be avoided is tyranny of that kind which renders people liable to punishment for offenses without first clearly giving public notice."ENDITEM