Smoak's HR helps Blue Jays hand Tigers 11th loss in a row

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Smoak led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday, handing the Tigers their 11th straight loss.

Smoak connected against reliever Joe Jimenez (3-1) for his 11th homer of the season.

Seyunghwan Oh (4-2) worked one inning for the win. Randal Grichuk also homered for the Blue Jays, who have won 10 of 11 at home.

John Hicks hit a solo homer in the Detroit second off Sam Gaviglio and Nick Castellanos made it 3-0 with a two-run shot in the third, his 12th.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to cap Toronto's three-run fifth that tied the score.

RAYS 5, ASTROS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wilson Ramos drove in four runs in the first two innings against Justin Verlander, and Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in eight games.

Matt Duffy finished with three hits, including two in the first two innings, to help the Rays move to .500 (41-41) for the first time since June 1. Tampa Bay has held opponents to two runs or fewer in five straight games for only the second time in franchise history.

Ramos gave the Rays the lead with a two-run double in the first, and made it 5-0 with a two-run single in the second.

Alex Bregman got the Astros on the board with a two-run homer in the sixth off Vidal Nuno (2-0).

Verlander (9-4) gave up a season-high five runs in a season-low five innings, giving up nine hits while striking out eight.

Sergio Romo pitched ninth for his seventh save in 11 opportunities.

PHILLIES 3, NATIONALS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hit on his pitching arm by a line drive, Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez made a dazzling throw with his left hand, and Philadelphia overcame an injury to its starting pitcher to bea Washington.

Velasquez was struck in the forearm by Adam Eaton's liner in the second inning. He dropped his glove, hustled to retrieve the ball as it deflected toward third base, and unleashed a strong throw with his opposite arm that nipped the speedy Eaton at first for the final out.

Velasquez then dropped to the ground, writhing in pain and was pulled from the game with a bruise.

Victor Arano (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings of relief. Rookie Seranthony Dominguez pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in his eighth chances.

Odubel Herrera homered and Jorge Alfaro and Aaron Altherr had RBI doubles for the Phillies. Anthony Rendon homered for the Nationals.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-1), back after being sidelined since June 4 with a right hamstring strain, allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 5, METS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson hit a two-run homer off Jacob deGrom and Miami climbed out of last place in the NL East.

For the second game in a row, a Marlins pitcher beat the Mets while making his first major league start. Pablo Lopez (1-0) allowed two runs in six innings in his big league debut.

The Mets (32-48) lost for the 10th time in 11 games and fell into last place for the first time this year. They finished 5-21 this month for the worst June in franchise history, and they've plummeted from 10 games over .500 to 15 under at an earlier date than any team in major league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Meanwhile, the rebuilding Marlins (34-50) went 14-14 in June, their best month this season.

DeGrom (5-4), who departed after six innings trailing 3-2, fell to 1-4 in his past five starts.

Drew Steckenrider pitched a perfect eighth, and Kyle Barraclough earned his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

CUBS 14, TWINS 9

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota's Eddie Rosario, Bobby Wilson and Max Kepler all left early because of heat illness on a scorching afternoon at Wrigley Field in the Cubs' win.

Rosario homered in the top of the fifth inning, then was pulled from left field shortly after fielding a hit by Anthony Rizzo in the bottom half. The Cubs said it was 96 degrees at the time with a heat index of 107 — that's a calculation of how hot it actually feels, with the humidity factored in.

Jason Heyward had four of the Cubs' 20 hits, Ben Zobrist had three RBIs and Chicago had a pair of five-run innings. The Cubs rallied from 3-0 and 7-4 deficits and have scored at least 10 runs in three straight games for the first time since April 2003.

Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs as the Cubs won their third in a row.

With the score tied 9-9, Chicago broke it open with a five-run seventh with Heyward's bloop single with the bases loaded off reliever Trevor Hildenberger (1-2) giving the Cubs the lead.

Justin Wilson (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

ATHLETICS 7, INDIANS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Journeyman Edwin Jackson earned his first win with Oakland, pitching neatly into the seventh inning as the Athletics got their season-high sixth straight victory.

Matt Olson, Dustin Fowler and Josh Phegley homered to help the A's win for the 12th time in 14 games. They've won seven straight against Cleveland and nine of their last 10 against the Indians in Oakland.

Jackson (1-0), who signed a minor league contract with the A's on June 6 and is now with his record-tying 13th major league team, gave up only two hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The A's trailed 2-0 going into the sixth, when Franklin Barreto became their first baserunner with a leadoff double against Adam Plutko (4-2). Phegley followed with his second home run and Oakland took a 3-2 lead when Fowler scored from first on Mark Canha's double.

Francisco Lindor hit his 20th homer and Jose Ramirez hit his 24th in the Cleveland fourth.

The A's broke the game open in the eighth, when Fowler and Olson homered in a four-run inning.

ANGELS 6, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Albert Pujols' RBI double highlighted a five-run eighth inning and Los Angeles handed Baltimore its seventh straight loss.

Playing their 3,000th game under manager Mike Scioscia, the Angels trailed 2-1 before using three hits, three walks and a hit batter to take control against the free-falling Orioles.

After Mychal Givens (0-6) issued a pair of one-out walks, Pujols tied it with his 632nd career double, tying David Ortiz for 10th place on the all-time list. An intentional walk followed, and the go-ahead run scored when Chris Young hit into a force play at third base.

Tanner Scott hit Martin Maldonado with a pitch to force in a run, and David Fletcher capped the uprising with a two-run single.

The major league-worst Orioles have five losing streaks of at least six games, are 0-15 against the AL West and have lost 17 of 18 at home.

Justin Anderson (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.

REDS 12, BREWERS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit the second grand slam by a Reds pitcher in a week, and Cincinnati snapped a seven game losing streak.

Lorenzen's pinch-hit grand slam off Jacob Barnes in the seventh inning completed an eight-run rally — Cincinnati's biggest of the season. Lorenzen's fifth career homer drew a curtain call from the crowd of 24,640.

The reliever has homered in his last three at-bats. He also connected Friday during Milwaukee's 8-2 win.

Tyler Mahle struck out a career-high 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings, three shy of the Reds' rookie record. David Hernandez (3-0) pitched the top of the seventh.

The Reds fanned 18 batters, a club record for a nine-inning game.

Mike Zagurski (0-1) took the loss in his first major league appearance since 2013.

Eric Thames hit his 14th home run in 22 career games against Cincinnati.