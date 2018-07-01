Cristian Penilla scores twice, Revs beat DC United 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored his second goal of the night from the spot in the 78th minute and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday.

Penilla sent it with pace into the upper right corner. Andrew Farrell drew the penalty against Oneil Fisher.

Five minutes earlier, Yamil Asad scored on a penalty for D.C. United (2-7-4) to even it at 2. Claude Dielna shoved over Darren Mattocks to draw the penalty.

Penilla opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a low right-footed blast to finish Krisztian Nemeth's cross.

Asad tied it for United in the 43rd minute, deflecting Zoltan Stieber's free kick into the net.

Teal Bunbury made it 2-1 for the Revs (7-4-6) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.