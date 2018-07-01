Taiwanese-Japanese actress Naomi Watanabe on Time's top list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese-Japanese actress Naomi Watanabe has been featured on the TIME's "25 Most Influential People on the Internet" list for being Japan's most popular social media star and defying stereotypes.

TIME released their fourth annual list of the world's top online influencers June 28 according to "global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news."



(Image from Naomi Watanabe's Instagram)

Watanabe was born in Taipei to a Taiwanese mother and Japanese father and holds a dual citizenship. She catapulted to fame 10 years ago after her impersonation of Beyoncé went viral and has gained notoriety for challenging stereotypes about Japanese women.

The charismatic starlet has since released her own clothing line, Punyus, and been featured on major Japanese television programs.

She told TIME, “I want to tell people to love themselves as they are. I want them to treasure what they have—that’s how I gained confidence.”