  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese-Japanese actress Naomi Watanabe on Time's top list

Naomi Watanabe is the only Japanese actress on Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet

By Renée Salmonsen ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/01 10:15

Naomi Watanabe graces TIME's list. (www.instagram.com/watanabenaomi703)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese-Japanese actress Naomi Watanabe has been featured on the TIME's "25 Most Influential People on the Internet" list for being Japan's most popular social media star and defying stereotypes. 

TIME released their fourth annual list of the world's top online influencers June 28 according to "global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news."


(Image from Naomi Watanabe's Instagram) 

Watanabe was born in Taipei to a Taiwanese mother and Japanese father and holds a dual citizenship. She catapulted to fame 10 years ago after her impersonation of Beyoncé went viral and has gained notoriety for challenging stereotypes about Japanese women. 

The charismatic starlet has since released her own clothing line, Punyus, and been featured on major Japanese television programs.

She told TIME, “I want to tell people to love themselves as they are. I want them to treasure what they have—that’s how I gained confidence.”
Naomi Wantanabe
Taiwan
Japan
social media

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese airlines cancel Sunday flights to and from Okinawa
2018/06/30 17:46
Taiwan Stock Exchange reveals names of 50 'best-paying' listed companies 
2018/06/30 17:20
State Department requests for US Marines in Taiwan: CNN Exclusive
2018/06/29 22:22
Taiwan’s Yageo Corp is the world's highest performing stock this year
2018/06/29 17:34
Why Taiwan should prioritize closer ties with Japan
2018/06/29 15:10