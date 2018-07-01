  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/01 09:35
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 6 .625
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Atlanta 7 8 .467
Chicago 6 9 .400
New York 4 11 .267
Indiana 1 15 .063 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 11 5 .688 1
Seattle 11 5 .688 1
Minnesota 9 6 .600
Dallas 7 7 .500 4
Las Vegas 6 11 .353

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Chicago 103, New York 99

Minnesota 85, Atlanta 74

Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 78

Saturday's Games

Phoenix 84, Washington 74

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled