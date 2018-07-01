BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|New York
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Indiana
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Seattle
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Dallas
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Las Vegas
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
___
|Friday's Games
Phoenix 95, Indiana 77
Chicago 103, New York 99
Minnesota 85, Atlanta 74
Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 78
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix 84, Washington 74
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled