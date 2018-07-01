|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|11
|3
|4
|37
|38
|20
|New York City FC
|9
|3
|4
|31
|32
|21
|New York
|9
|4
|2
|29
|33
|16
|Columbus
|7
|5
|6
|27
|22
|18
|New England
|6
|4
|6
|24
|27
|23
|Montreal
|7
|11
|0
|21
|22
|31
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|3
|21
|20
|21
|Chicago
|5
|7
|5
|20
|24
|29
|Orlando City
|6
|10
|1
|19
|24
|37
|Toronto FC
|4
|8
|3
|15
|24
|29
|D.C. United
|2
|6
|4
|10
|19
|24
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|3
|5
|32
|31
|18
|FC Dallas
|9
|2
|5
|32
|25
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|4
|3
|27
|31
|24
|Portland
|7
|3
|5
|26
|24
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|7
|2
|23
|20
|30
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|5
|23
|26
|34
|Houston
|6
|6
|3
|21
|31
|24
|LA Galaxy
|6
|7
|2
|20
|22
|23
|Minnesota United
|5
|10
|1
|16
|19
|30
|Seattle
|3
|9
|3
|12
|13
|21
|Colorado
|3
|9
|3
|12
|19
|28
|San Jose
|2
|9
|5
|11
|25
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, June 29
FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0
|Saturday, June 30
Portland 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta United FC 4, Orlando City 0
Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, July 1
New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 3
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 4
Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 7
Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.
|Sunday, July 8
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.