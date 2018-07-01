Paul Menard wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Paul Menard has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

It's the second career pole for Menard, who has just one top-five finish this season. He also qualified first for a race at Daytona almost exactly 10 years ago.

Menard turned a lap at 180.012 mph in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

Ryan Blaney joined Menard on the front row for Sunday's race. Blaney was second at 179.880 mph in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five. Martin Truex Jr., who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races at Chicagoland, qualified 12th on Saturday.

