2018/07/01 07:08
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 85 333 55 114 .342
Betts Bos 63 242 62 82 .339
Segura Sea 76 317 58 107 .338
Simmons LAA 72 267 40 86 .322
MDuffy TB 66 261 24 84 .322
JMartinez Bos 79 302 57 97 .321
Trout LAA 83 287 65 92 .321
Rosario Min 78 311 56 98 .315
Castellanos Det 81 327 42 101 .309
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 61; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; MMachado, Baltimore, 56; KDavis, Oakland, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Mazara, Texas, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; 2 tied at 53.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.