|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|84
|329
|55
|112
|.340
|Betts Bos
|63
|242
|62
|82
|.339
|Segura Sea
|76
|317
|58
|107
|.338
|Simmons LAA
|72
|267
|40
|86
|.322
|JMartinez Bos
|79
|302
|57
|97
|.321
|Trout LAA
|83
|287
|65
|92
|.321
|MDuffy TB
|65
|257
|22
|81
|.315
|Rosario Min
|78
|311
|56
|98
|.315
|Castellanos Det
|81
|327
|42
|101
|.309
|Brantley Cle
|69
|280
|41
|86
|.307
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 4 tied at 19.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 61; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; MMachado, Baltimore, 56; Gattis, Houston, 54; Mazara, Texas, 54; KDavis, Oakland, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; 3 tied at 52.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3.