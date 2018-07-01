Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Larson used the high line at Chicagoland Speedway to pass Kevin Harvick and drive away to a dominant victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Riding near the wall at the bumpy 1.5-mile oval, Larson passed Harvick with about 60 laps remaining in the 300-mile race. Brandon Jones moved into the top spot when he stayed on the track while the leaders went in for a pit stop, but the caution he needed never materialized and Larson pulled away when Jones finally went into pit road on a really hot day all over the Midwest.

Larson also won the pole, but the NASCAR Cup Series regular was sent to the back of the field because of an unapproved tire change after qualifying. It was his second win in three starts on the Xfinity Series this season, joining his victory at Las Vegas in March.

Harvick was second, followed by Cole Custer, Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org