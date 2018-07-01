Mexicans welcome pre-election quiet period

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans are enjoying a much-needed break from the political propaganda that has engulfed them for months leading up to elections on Sunday.

Mexican law dictates that candidates and parties must cease their campaign activities three days before elections so that voters can reflect on their options.

Workers pulled down giant banners with the smiling faces of politicians that have accompanied capital dwellers for 150 days. Authorities in Mexico City said that as of Saturday they had removed more than 10 tons of roadside propaganda.

Mexicans will cast votes for posts at every level of government, including the presidency.

The campaign season was marked by lively debates, allegations of vote buying and more than 130 politicians murdered. The election has become a referendum of sorts on widespread government corruption.