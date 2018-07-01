AP PHOTOS: France, Uruguay move on at the World Cup

France's Antoine Griezmann takes a free kick during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Aren
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, is fouled by Argentina's Marcos Rojo, drawing a penalty, during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at t
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, is fouled by Argentina's Marcos Rojo, drawing a penalty, during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at t
France's Antoine Griezmann scores his side's opening goal on a penalty during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer W
France's Antoine Griezmann, left, and Argentina's Javier Mascherano challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina,
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks on he pitch during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 socce
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts as France players celebrate taking the lead with their side's third goal by France's Kylian Mbappe, during the round o
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with team mate Lucas Hernandez after scoring his side's third goal during the round of 16 match between Franc
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer Wo
Argentina's Lionel Messi kneels on the pitch during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Aren
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the pitch at the end of the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaz
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer Worl
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer Worl
Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez, top, challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at th
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer Wor
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his team conceded second goal during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer W
Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro, right, challenges for the ball Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez, left, during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo helps injured Uruguay's Edinson Cavani walking out during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts disappointed during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht S
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts disappointed during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht S
MOSCOW (AP) — The two most recognizable names in global soccer were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday. But the first day of knockout matches still had plenty of star power.
France's lightning teenager Kylian Mbappe and Uruguay's silky veteran Edinson Cavani each scored two goals as their teams knocked out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively.
This could have been the last time at the World Cup for both the 33-year-old Ronaldo of Portugal and the 31-year-old Messi of Argentina, and neither got close to a title. Mbappe is on to the quarterfinals at age 19, where France will face the cagey Uruguay squad led by his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Cavani and Luis Suarez.