The Latest: NFL coach from Annapolis laments shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the Annapolis newspaper shooting (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is expressing sympathy for the families and friends of those killed at the office of The Capital, which he calls his "hometown newspaper."

Though born in Tennessee, Belichick was raised in Annapolis. His father was an assistant football coach at the U.S. Naval Academy. Belichick graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970.

A gunman opened fire Thursday at the newspaper's office, killing five people.

In a tweet, Belichick says: "For my entire life, The Capital has been my hometown newspaper. My family and I have enjoyed special relationships with many great people who have worked for the newspaper. My heart goes out to the victims, their families and the entire Annapolis community for this terrible and senseless tragedy."

___

2:45 p.m.

The historic state capital of Annapolis is draped in grief from the attack at the local newspaper that killed the journalists who chronicled soccer games, art exhibits and the fabric of small-city life.

Mary Adams owns The Annapolis Bookstore and knew two of the five people killed. She said Saturday that the tragedy "feels so personal." She says a sign outside her store sums up the depth of grief. It reads: "There are no words."

Annapolis is a quaint waterside town of about 40,000. With its weekly sailboat races and picturesque downtown, residents were settling into the rhythms of summer when the shooting shattered the town's usual tranquility.

Caitlin Walls works in an interior design shop. She says it's sad to see such violence "in places that you thought were the safer places."

___

10:52 p.m.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office, quietly clutching candles or hoisting #AnnapolisStrong signs.

Those who gathered Friday night remembered the employees of The Capital newspaper as a crucial piece of their tight-knit community.

David Marsters worked at the newspaper from 2008 to 2016 and said the outpouring of grief is a testament to the special bond the newspaper has with its readers.

Killed Thursday were Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith.

Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.