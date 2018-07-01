  1. Home
Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

By SALLY HO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/01 00:44

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle region is home to America's top two richest men: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

But while Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Gates is largely admired for helping lead the computing revolution and for the billions he donates through his philanthropy.

Microsoft was the first tech company to dramatically change the region's economy and character as it grew quickly in the 1980s and 1990s.

Today, Seattle is booming again. Housing prices are skyrocketing amid Amazon's explosive growth, which has added tens of thousands of well-paid workers to the area.

Bezos recently won a bitter fight against a city tax meant to help Seattle's homelessness crisis.

And Gates remained embraced locally as the world's top philanthropist.