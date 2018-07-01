Thailand cave rescue efforts for trapped teenage soccer team pick up

Police and military personnal from Australia were deployed to the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai on Saturday to help locate the boys and their coach who went into the cave last Saturday.

They are trapped inside the Tham Luang Nang Non 10-kilometre (6-mile) underground cave complex.

Saturday's lower water levels allowed Thai Navy SEAL divers to get into areas they had to abandon earlier in the week because murky waters reduced visibility.

The falling water level in the cave has helped the rescue effort, Chiang Rai's governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said on Saturday evening. "Today the situation is much better and we have high hopes, and will be here all night."

Rescuers hope the group could have found safety on a rocky mound inside one of the cave's chambers. An international team with experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain have joined in the search.

Preparing for recovery

A drill was held on Saturday morning to see how long it would take to get the 13 missing boys out of the cave, into 13 ambulances and to the nearest hospital.

The boys' parents have camped outside the caves since their sons went missing. Despite confusion and frustration, they too remain hopeful.

Emergency packages have been dropped into cave shafts containing food, beverages, a phone, a flashlight, candles, a lighter and a map of the cave, in the hope the boys will be able to find them.

Posts on social media reflected that hope and support for the boys and the rescuers.

The Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Cave complex is a popular tourist site, but often floods during the June-October rainy season.

Officials said tourists have been trapped in the cave and rescued in the past.

kw/jm (AP, AFP dpa)

