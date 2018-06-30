News Guide: Texas special election remains low profile

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voter fatigue anyone?

Texas' 27th Congressional District is holding its third election of the year with Saturday's special election to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold.

He resigned in April amid allegations of sexual harassment, and word that he used $84,000 from a special House fund to settle a 2014 lawsuit stemming from them.

That follows the state's March 6 primary and a May 22 runoff in the district, which stretches from Corpus Christi north to near Austin.

It should stay solidly Republican. Saturday's winner only gets to fill out Farenthold's remaining term, which expires in January.

If none of the nine candidates gets 50 percent of the votes cast, that will spark a September runoff, meaning the winner will get a term of only about three months.