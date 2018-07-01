Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying reaches women's singles final at Malaysia Open

Singapore, June 30 (CNA) World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (???) reached the final of the women's singles at the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 after beating Indian Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-15, 19-21, 21-11 in the semifinals Saturday.

The top-seeded Tai won the opening game without facing a serious challenge though she took a while to warm up at the beginning of the match. She lost the second game to Sindhu 19-21 after making errors at crucial moments.

The 24-year-old defending champion stepped up the pressure at the beginning of the third game and ran away with the match.

Tai will meet He Bingjiao of China, the eighth seed in the final Sunday, as she seeks to retain her title.

The Malaysia Open, which is being held in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, is an HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament with a total purse of US$700,000. (By Huang Tzu-chiang and Romulo Huang)Enditem/AW