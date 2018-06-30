WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Serena Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and owner of 23 Grand Slam titles in all. But no one knows for certain what to expect as she returns to the All England Club for the first time since 2016, now as a mother. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — Sebastian Vettel was fastest in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday as Ferrari caught up with the upgraded Mercedes cars. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 270 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying.

EU--POLAND-OBIT-SZEWINSKA

WARSAW, Poland — Irena Szewinska, a Polish sprinter who dominated women's athletics for two decades, winning seven Olympic medals, has died at 72. SENT: 130 words.

TEN--EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL

EASTBOURNE, England — Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Eastbourne International final on Saturday. In the men's final, it's Lukas Lacko against Mischa Zverev. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos.

ATH--OHURUOGU RETIRES

LONDON — Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu has announced her retirement from athletics. SENT: 200 words.

GLF--NATIONAL

POTOMAC, Maryland — Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour and Brian Gay shared the lead at the Quicken Loans National. Tiger Woods was four shots behind, the closest he has been to the lead in three months. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos

GLF--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Marcus Kinhult of Sweden takes a two-shot lead into the third round at the French Open on Saturday. UPCOMING: 180 words by 1900 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

KILDEER, Illinois — Lydia Ko birdied the first hole on Friday and just kept rolling from there — all the way into contention for another major victory. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--US SENIOR OPEN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Jerry Kelly takes a one-shot lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez into Saturday's third round of the U.S. Senior Open. By Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 700 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

SUVA, Fiji — The Hamilton-based Chiefs stunned the Dunedin-based Highlanders with six first-half tries, including two to winger Tony Pulu, and went on to win 45-22 Saturday in a match in Fiji's capital which may be pivotal in Super Rugby's wild-card playoff race. SENT: 430 words.

CRI--GLOBAL T20-CANADA

TORONTO — David Warner's return to cricket lasted just two balls on Friday when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for one run in his first game since his country's ball-tampering scandal. SENT: 230 words, photo.

BKN--NBA FREE AGENCY-LEBRON'S OPTIONS

CLEVELAND — LeBron James posted a video of himself jumping off a cliff while on a Caribbean vacation with his family. He's about to dive into free agency. By Tom Withers. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--WARRIORS-DURANT

OAKLAND, California — The deadline for Kevin Durant to opt into his contract with the Warriors for next season passed Friday night without him doing so, making the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP a free agent — yet his intention has always been to stay put and re-sign with Golden State. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 430 words.

BKL--WNBA CAPSULES

MINNEAPOLIS — Maya Moore scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight, 85-74 over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. SENT: 330 words.

BOX--RAMIREZ-ANGULO

OKLAHOMA CITY — The super middleweight championship bout between undefeated champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and undefeated Alexis Angulo is the highlight of an eight-bout card. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0400 GMT.

HKN--REPLACING CHAMPION COACHES

Scotty Bowman, Colin Campbell and Dave Lewis know from experience that it's no easy task to take over a Stanley Cup champion as coach as Todd Reirden is doing now with the Capitals. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — CC Sabathia shut down the high-scoring Red Sox, Greg Bird hit two home runs and Aaron Judge connected off a college teammate as the New York Yankees bopped Boston 8-1 on Friday night to retake the top record in the majors. SENT: 2,000 words, photo.

