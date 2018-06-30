Erectile Dysfunction Therapeutics| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat erectile dysfunction therapeutics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005025/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for erectile dysfunction, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a thorough analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Erectile dysfunction therapeutics: Market overview

Erectile dysfunction therapeutics, also known as impotence, is the inability or the type of sexual dysfunction when a man cannot maintain a firm erection of the penis for coitus. The penis becomes erect when blood flows through chambers present in the penis, which are made of spongy tissues and could gain blood volume and grow in size.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “Erectile dysfunction is more likely to happen in people with low blood pressure, blood clots, and heart problems. It leads to stress and affects the self-confidence of the affected person. It can be cured with appropriate medications.”

Erectile dysfunction therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the erectile dysfunction therapeutics market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, combination therapy, and undisclosed, RoA (topical, oral, intracavernous, and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, recombinant protein, stem cell, and undisclosed), targets for drugs under development (PDE-5, prostaglandin E1, GDF-5, A3AR allosteric, guanylate cyclase, tissues, beta-3 adrenergic receptor, MAO-B, and undisclosed), MoA (PDE-5 inhibitor, prostaglandin E1 agonists, GDF-5 stimulator, A3AR allosteric modulator, guanylate cyclase stimulator, tissues replacement, beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonists, and MAO-B inhibitor) drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, and phase III), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, active not recruiting, and undisclosed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005025/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/30/2018 08:57 AM/DISC: 06/30/2018 08:57 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005025/en