Tseng Hsu-pai Journalism Award to accept entries

Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The Tseng Hsu-pai Journalism Award and Delta Energy and Climate Special Award will accept entries from July 1 to July 31, the Tseng Hsu-pai Journalism Award Foundation announced Saturday.

The 44th Tseng Hsu-pai Journalism Award, which is presented annually, honors outstanding news reporting and professionalism by local media outlets and will accept news items on public service reporting and academic works on journalism published from July 2017-June 2018.

Works that do not fall entirely within the time parameters will still be accepted if no more than 25 percent of the completed report, is outside the time frame, according to the foundation.

Meanwhile, the Delta Energy and Climate Special Award, founded in 2013, will accept news entries on energy and climate published by local news media and new media. The four prize categories are newspapers and magazines, television, radio and new media.

All journalists who work for Taiwan-based news agencies, magazines, radio stations, television stations and professional news websites are eligible to make submissions, said the foundation.

Applicants whose works meet the award standards will be shortlisted and the winner of each prize will receive a cash award of NT$100,000 (US$3,262), according to the foundation.

However, if none of the entries received meet the quality expected by the foundation, then no winners will be announced.

For anyone interested in competing for the awards, please visit the Central News Agency website (www.cna.com.tw) for more information. (By Huang Ruei-hung and Hsu Hsiao-ling) Enditem/AW