Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief a.m. showers;80;74;Thundershower;81;75;SW;8;85%;73%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;113;89;Sunny and very warm;108;87;N;8;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;93;66;W;13;39%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;81;70;Mostly sunny;78;65;WSW;10;70%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;E;15;42%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;63;52;Variable cloudiness;67;56;WSW;6;66%;38%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;112;81;Sunny and hot;107;80;SSW;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;76;60;A shower or two;78;62;NNW;7;61%;66%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with sunshine;81;65;Partly sunny, warm;84;67;NNE;10;61%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;86;70;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;SSW;7;51%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;56;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;53;WSW;10;82%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;109;80;Sunny, breezy, warm;110;83;NW;16;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;SSW;5;73%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;WSW;9;69%;72%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;80;Partly sunny;96;80;SW;7;58%;69%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;81;70;Sunny and humid;80;70;ENE;10;68%;4%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;99;73;Sunny and very warm;95;73;SSE;9;40%;10%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;79;52;Sunshine and nice;73;51;NW;5;53%;2%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;71;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;NNE;7;42%;26%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;65;46;Mostly cloudy;64;47;S;6;69%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;49;Sunshine and nice;79;50;ENE;7;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, cooler;70;52;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;N;10;45%;0%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;85;62;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;E;7;37%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;79;60;Sun and some clouds;76;53;E;6;65%;25%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;77;52;Partly sunny;71;50;NW;7;39%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;62;52;Rain and drizzle;62;53;ESE;5;85%;84%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;61;Becoming cloudy;85;62;N;4;33%;30%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;76;72;Showers and t-storms;82;73;E;6;80%;84%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;95;73;Sunny and very warm;97;75;NNE;9;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;63;57;Rain;60;46;SSW;20;72%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;77;67;Thunderstorm;78;67;ESE;3;80%;85%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;80;A t-storm in spots;97;82;SW;7;58%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;93;78;A strong t-storm;91;74;SW;12;66%;78%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;88;80;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;80;SW;8;77%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;71;50;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;SW;6;42%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;82;74;Partly sunny;83;75;NW;8;76%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;11;48%;16%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;82;71;A p.m. shower or two;81;70;SSE;12;86%;60%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm, humid;95;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;82;WSW;7;79%;82%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;76;54;Warmer;88;60;S;7;35%;14%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;92;81;A thunderstorm;89;80;S;12;81%;80%;10

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;88;72;Sun and clouds, nice;89;77;SE;7;66%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;70;52;Some sun, pleasant;72;51;N;12;58%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;102;70;Sunny and hot;100;70;NNE;8;17%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;W;13;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with high clouds;99;83;High clouds and hot;100;85;SSE;7;55%;39%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;Sunny and nice;73;41;NE;6;41%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;5;70%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with some sun;61;47;Mostly cloudy;63;50;NNE;19;50%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;A t-storm around;93;79;SSW;9;70%;64%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;83;A shower or two;92;82;SSW;10;73%;79%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;A morning shower;86;75;ENE;12;57%;72%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;95;74;High clouds;89;74;WSW;7;55%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;96;80;Hazy sun and warm;102;81;E;9;55%;42%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;78;70;A t-storm in spots;79;68;E;8;74%;41%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;92;75;E;8;62%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;102;85;Partly sunny;96;84;N;12;55%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;69;33;Sunny and nice;69;42;NNW;5;26%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;Sunny and very hot;99;64;NNW;8;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;96;84;Partly sunny, nice;92;84;SW;7;65%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;79;69;A heavy thunderstorm;79;69;E;5;85%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;101;78;Sun and some clouds;101;81;SSE;12;35%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;51;Spotty showers;60;50;SW;18;75%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;91;78;Partly sunny;91;77;ENE;9;62%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;70;Low clouds;86;69;W;6;61%;39%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;A heavy thunderstorm;87;81;S;7;85%;74%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;91;74;A morning shower;88;74;E;4;76%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;29;Partly sunny, mild;59;29;NE;6;39%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A t-storm in spots;81;74;W;6;83%;75%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;67;60;Clearing;67;61;S;8;70%;27%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;73;64;Spotty showers;72;63;SW;8;76%;79%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny, warm;82;62;ENE;13;45%;37%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;77;61;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SW;6;68%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;80;70;Sunny intervals;80;68;SW;6;71%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;77;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;WSW;7;46%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;Some sun, pleasant;88;80;W;6;69%;23%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;89;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;NE;3;70%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm or two;87;79;WSW;9;78%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;55;41;Mostly sunny;57;42;NNW;7;69%;14%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;ENE;4;45%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;Thundershower;90;78;SE;7;69%;65%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, breezy, cooler;68;50;Rain, breezy, cooler;57;49;NNE;15;75%;91%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A shower in the a.m.;83;76;SSW;13;72%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;59;50;Cloudy, a t-storm;62;50;WNW;5;81%;78%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;88;71;Low clouds breaking;90;75;N;2;65%;44%;4

Moscow, Russia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;66;A strong t-storm;77;57;S;8;73%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a downpour;88;79;Couple of t-storms;87;78;S;12;82%;87%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;54;A stray t-shower;73;57;SE;7;69%;71%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;94;78;Very hot;98;77;ESE;6;51%;22%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;89;69;Sunshine, pleasant;88;69;WNW;8;49%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. t-storm;71;61;An afternoon shower;73;62;ESE;5;82%;66%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;6;66%;51%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;E;5;37%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;92;71;A strong t-storm;95;73;S;8;72%;41%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;A shower;83;78;ESE;28;72%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;WNW;4;84%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;86;74;Downpours;85;74;E;6;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;A t-storm around;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;ENE;8;43%;10%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;50;Partly sunny;71;63;N;13;57%;57%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;Partly sunny;95;80;SW;8;60%;41%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;ESE;11;77%;42%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;73;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;5;47%;19%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;71;48;Plenty of sun;69;47;NNE;7;37%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny intervals;88;70;Periods of rain;78;70;ESE;7;84%;98%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;67;51;Afternoon showers;67;50;WSW;9;70%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;Turning sunny;74;59;NNE;8;65%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;71;A little a.m. rain;82;71;SSW;7;77%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;43;Low clouds;52;48;SE;6;69%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;64;50;Spotty showers;62;52;NNE;17;58%;86%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;68;Sunshine and nice;79;67;ENE;5;72%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;103;83;Mostly sunny;109;84;N;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;64;Sunny and nice;89;65;SSW;7;46%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;54;50;A shower in the p.m.;58;52;NE;17;63%;67%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;76;57;Partly cloudy;70;57;WSW;10;65%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;5;72%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;86;76;Sunshine and nice;87;75;ESE;12;67%;45%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;ENE;5;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;82;63;Mostly cloudy;84;60;NW;8;20%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;39;Cooler with rain;53;40;SSE;3;64%;92%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Mostly sunny;88;72;NE;5;68%;9%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;71;58;Spotty showers;70;61;SSE;6;77%;79%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;66;56;Some sun;67;52;ESE;6;69%;55%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;83;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;73;SSE;8;83%;97%;3

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;84;77;Rain and drizzle;86;77;SSE;13;79%;71%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;SE;8;79%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;74;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;W;11;51%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;A shower or two;86;79;E;11;69%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;64;47;Plenty of sun;66;48;N;11;42%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;Partly sunny;61;49;SSE;8;63%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;95;79;Partly sunny;95;81;WSW;10;64%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;63;51;Mostly cloudy, windy;64;54;NE;20;50%;32%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;19%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;99;71;Sunshine, very hot;103;72;NNW;5;29%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, hotter;108;81;Sunny and hot;106;81;SE;8;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny, nice;83;72;Nice with sunshine;85;72;N;8;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;E;5;52%;10%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;90;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;76;SSW;15;64%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;86;70;Hazy sunshine;85;72;SW;10;70%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;92;77;Plenty of sun;95;79;ESE;8;45%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;95;72;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;NNE;10;41%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;91;60;Thundershowers;69;55;NNW;7;59%;72%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Overcast;64;55;Clouds and sun;67;50;W;6;60%;38%;8

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;73;50;Mostly sunny;69;47;NW;8;40%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;87;76;Partly sunny and hot;93;78;W;6;59%;63%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;66;48;Cooler with rain;56;49;N;10;66%;92%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;66;51;Spotty showers;64;52;NW;13;54%;86%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;55;48;Becoming rainy;56;47;NW;24;91%;99%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;91;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;WSW;7;72%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;101;68;Sunshine, very hot;98;67;NE;4;25%;1%;12

