Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief a.m. showers;27;23;Thundershower;27;24;SW;13;85%;73%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;45;31;Sunny and very warm;42;30;N;13;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;W;21;39%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;Mostly sunny;26;19;WSW;15;70%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;E;24;42%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;17;11;Variable cloudiness;19;13;WSW;10;66%;38%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;44;27;Sunny and hot;42;27;SSW;16;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;24;16;A shower or two;26;17;NNW;12;61%;66%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with sunshine;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;NNE;16;61%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;SSW;12;51%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;13;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;12;WSW;16;82%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;26;Sunny, breezy, warm;43;28;NW;26;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;8;73%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;WSW;14;69%;72%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;Partly sunny;36;27;SW;11;58%;69%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;27;21;Sunny and humid;26;21;ENE;16;68%;4%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;37;23;Sunny and very warm;35;23;SSE;15;40%;10%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;26;11;Sunshine and nice;23;10;NW;9;53%;2%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NNE;11;42%;26%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;18;8;Mostly cloudy;18;9;S;10;69%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;9;Sunshine and nice;26;10;ENE;12;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, cooler;21;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;N;17;45%;0%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;E;11;37%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;26;16;Sun and some clouds;24;12;E;9;65%;25%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;22;10;NW;11;39%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;17;11;Rain and drizzle;17;12;ESE;7;85%;84%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;16;Becoming cloudy;29;17;N;7;33%;30%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;24;22;Showers and t-storms;28;23;E;9;80%;84%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;35;23;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NNE;14;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;17;14;Rain;15;8;SSW;33;72%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;19;Thunderstorm;26;19;ESE;5;80%;85%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A t-storm in spots;36;28;SW;11;58%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;A strong t-storm;33;23;SW;19;66%;78%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;31;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;SW;13;77%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;SW;10;42%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;NW;12;76%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;S;17;48%;16%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;28;22;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;SSE;19;86%;60%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm, humid;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;28;WSW;12;79%;82%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;24;12;Warmer;31;16;S;11;35%;14%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;33;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;S;19;81%;80%;10

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;31;22;Sun and clouds, nice;32;25;SE;12;66%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;21;11;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;N;19;58%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;39;21;Sunny and hot;38;21;NNE;13;17%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;W;21;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with high clouds;37;28;High clouds and hot;38;29;SSE;12;55%;39%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny and nice;23;5;NE;9;41%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;9;70%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with some sun;16;8;Mostly cloudy;17;10;NNE;31;50%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SSW;14;70%;64%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;28;A shower or two;33;28;SSW;16;73%;79%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;A morning shower;30;24;ENE;19;57%;72%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;35;23;High clouds;32;23;WSW;11;55%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;26;Hazy sun and warm;39;27;E;14;55%;42%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;A t-storm in spots;26;20;E;12;74%;41%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;12;62%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;39;29;Partly sunny;36;29;N;19;55%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;1;Sunny and nice;20;5;NNW;9;26%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;18;Sunny and very hot;37;18;NNW;12;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;35;29;Partly sunny, nice;34;29;SW;12;65%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;26;21;A heavy thunderstorm;26;21;E;7;85%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;26;Sun and some clouds;38;27;SSE;19;35%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;11;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;28;75%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;15;62%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;21;Low clouds;30;21;W;10;61%;39%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;A heavy thunderstorm;30;27;S;12;85%;74%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;23;A morning shower;31;23;E;7;76%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;NE;10;39%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;27;23;W;9;83%;75%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;16;Clearing;19;16;S;12;70%;27%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;23;18;Spotty showers;22;17;SW;13;76%;79%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;ENE;20;45%;37%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;25;16;Low clouds, then sun;25;16;SW;9;68%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Sunny intervals;27;20;SW;10;71%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;WSW;11;46%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;W;10;69%;23%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;NE;5;70%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;WSW;14;78%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;13;5;Mostly sunny;14;6;NNW;12;69%;14%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;ENE;7;45%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;Thundershower;32;25;SE;11;69%;65%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, breezy, cooler;20;10;Rain, breezy, cooler;14;10;NNE;24;75%;91%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;SSW;21;72%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;15;10;Cloudy, a t-storm;17;10;WNW;8;81%;78%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;31;22;Low clouds breaking;32;24;N;3;65%;44%;4

Moscow, Russia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;19;A strong t-storm;25;14;S;12;73%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a downpour;31;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;S;19;82%;87%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;12;A stray t-shower;23;14;SE;12;69%;71%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;Very hot;37;25;ESE;9;51%;22%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;WNW;12;49%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;16;An afternoon shower;23;17;ESE;8;82%;66%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;10;66%;51%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;E;8;37%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;33;22;A strong t-storm;35;23;S;13;72%;41%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;26;A shower;28;25;ESE;44;72%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;7;84%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;Downpours;30;23;E;9;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;A t-storm around;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;ENE;13;43%;10%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;22;17;N;21;57%;57%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SW;13;60%;41%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;18;77%;42%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;22;SE;8;47%;19%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;22;9;Plenty of sun;21;8;NNE;11;37%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny intervals;31;21;Periods of rain;26;21;ESE;11;84%;98%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;20;11;Afternoon showers;19;10;WSW;14;70%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;Turning sunny;24;15;NNE;13;65%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;A little a.m. rain;28;22;SSW;11;77%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Low clouds;11;9;SE;9;69%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;18;10;Spotty showers;16;11;NNE;27;58%;86%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;20;Sunshine and nice;26;19;ENE;8;72%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;40;28;Mostly sunny;43;29;N;16;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and nice;32;18;SSW;11;46%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;12;10;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;NE;27;63%;67%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;24;14;Partly cloudy;21;14;WSW;16;65%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;72%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;24;ESE;20;67%;45%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;8;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;28;17;Mostly cloudy;29;15;NW;13;20%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;4;Cooler with rain;12;5;SSE;5;64%;92%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;NE;9;68%;9%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;22;15;Spotty showers;21;16;SSE;10;77%;79%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;19;14;Some sun;19;11;ESE;10;69%;55%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;23;SSE;13;83%;97%;3

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;29;25;Rain and drizzle;30;25;SSE;20;79%;71%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SE;12;79%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;W;18;51%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;18;69%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;19;9;N;18;42%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Partly sunny;16;10;SSE;13;63%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;35;26;Partly sunny;35;27;WSW;16;64%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;17;11;Mostly cloudy, windy;18;12;NE;32;50%;32%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;SSE;11;19%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;NNW;8;29%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, hotter;42;27;Sunny and hot;41;27;SE;13;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny, nice;28;22;Nice with sunshine;29;22;N;13;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;E;7;52%;10%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;SSW;24;64%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;30;21;Hazy sunshine;29;22;SW;16;70%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;34;25;Plenty of sun;35;26;ESE;14;45%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;NNE;16;41%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;33;16;Thundershowers;21;13;NNW;11;59%;72%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Overcast;18;13;Clouds and sun;20;10;W;10;60%;38%;8

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;8;NW;12;40%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;W;10;59%;63%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;19;9;Cooler with rain;13;9;N;16;66%;92%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;19;11;Spotty showers;18;11;NW;20;54%;86%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;13;9;Becoming rainy;13;8;NW;38;91%;99%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;11;72%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;NE;6;25%;1%;12

