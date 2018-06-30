Austrian mountaineer dies in avalanche on Pakistan mountain

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says one member of a three-man expedition has died in an avalanche on a more than 7,000-meter (7,658-yard) high mountain in northern Pakistan.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, said Saturday that Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber was killed when an avalanche hit the climbers' tent Friday night during a strong storm at a height of 5,900 meters (6,455 yards) on Ultar Sar Peak in the Hunza Valley.

Officials said the other two mountaineers in the group, Britons Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller, suffered injuries but were safe and helicopters were being sent to rescue them.