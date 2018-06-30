Former Olympic champion Ohuruogu announces retirement

LONDON (AP) — Former Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu has announced her retirement from athletics.

The 34-year-old, who secured gold in the 400 meters at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and silver in London four years later, had indicated last year that this season would be her last on the track.

Ohuruogu, who also won world titles in 2007 and 2013, confirmed her retirement on Saturday.

"Today is the start of the British Championships and, as I won't be there competing, I feel it is a good time to formally announce my retirement from competitive athletics," the London-born athlete said in a statement on her website.