Taiwan's I-Mei Foods recognized as influential brand by Brand Asia survey

I-Mei finished in 21st place out of 140 international brands

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/30 18:08

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - I-Mei Foods has once again been recognized as an influential brand in Asia in a prestigious survey. 

In the three-year-old Brand Asia survey, I-Mei won the 21st place from a pool of 140 global and domestic brands; Eslite Bookstore was the top-performing Taiwanese brand in the survey, at No. 11. 

Jointly conducted by Eastern Online, Nikkei BP Consulting, and Manager Today, the survey rated the brands based on four categories: Friendly, Convenient, Outstanding, and Innovative.

According to the result, the top ten overall winners are: YouTube (1), Google (2), LINE (3), Apple (4), Facebook (5), SONY (6), Adidas (6), 3M (8), Nike (9), 7-ELEVEN (10).

Under the Friendly category, I-Mei was ranked fifth, after YouTube, Google, Line and 7-ELEVEN. 

I-Mei has not appropriated much money for advertisement, instead has used what had been saved to invest in food safety and lab staff and facilities. 
I-Mei Foods
I-Mei
Brand Asia

