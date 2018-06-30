Taiwan's I-Mei Foods recognized as influential brand by Brand Asia survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - I-Mei Foods has once again been recognized as an influential brand in Asia in a prestigious survey.

In the three-year-old Brand Asia survey, I-Mei won the 21st place from a pool of 140 global and domestic brands; Eslite Bookstore was the top-performing Taiwanese brand in the survey, at No. 11.



Jointly conducted by Eastern Online, Nikkei BP Consulting, and Manager Today, the survey rated the brands based on four categories: Friendly, Convenient, Outstanding, and Innovative.



According to the result, the top ten overall winners are: YouTube (1), Google (2), LINE (3), Apple (4), Facebook (5), SONY (6), Adidas (6), 3M (8), Nike (9), 7-ELEVEN (10).



Under the Friendly category, I-Mei was ranked fifth, after YouTube, Google, Line and 7-ELEVEN.



I-Mei has not appropriated much money for advertisement, instead has used what had been saved to invest in food safety and lab staff and facilities.