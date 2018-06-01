Taiwanese airlines cancel Sunday flights to and from Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Tropical Storm Prapiroon prepares to hit Okinawa, Taiwanese airlines have already decided to cancel several flights scheduled for Sunday.

EVA Air announced by text message it was canceling four flights between Taipei and Okinawa, namely BR112, BR113, BR185 and BR186, the Central News Agency reported.

China Airlines canceled flights CI120, CI121, CI122 and CI123 between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Okinawa scheduled for Sunday, according to cable station TVBS.

Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan said it was cancelling flights IT232, IT233, IT2232 and IT2233 between Taoyuan and Naha, Okinawa, and flights IT288 and IT289 between Kaohsiung and the Japanese island, CNA reported.

All passengers having booked flights to or from Okinawa on any airline around this weekend were advised to check with their airlines to make sure no changes had been made.

By Saturday morning, Prapiroon was situated about 1,000 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei, but it was heading toward the Ryukyu Islands and later South Korea, weather forecasters said.