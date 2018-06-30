Egypt's Salah greets fans who turned up at his doorstep

CAIRO (AP) — Mohamed Salah, Egypt's beloved striker, greeted an adoring crowd who turned up at his doorstep after his Cairo address was leaked on Facebook.

According to media reports, the Muslim world's most popular soccer player showed no sign of anger as he received the fans Thursday night, posing for photos and signing autographs. Dozens of fans showed up shortly after his arrival with Egypt's national team from Russia following a disappointing World Cup showing.

Egypt lost all three of its matches in the World Cup against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Salah missed the opening match with Uruguay because of a shoulder injury. He scored two goals in the matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, fans gathered again at the Cairo airport to greet the 26-year-old Salah before he set off for Lebanon with his wife.