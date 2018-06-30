|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|26
|.671
|—
|Boston
|55
|28
|.663
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|41
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|38
|43
|.469
|16
|Baltimore
|23
|58
|.284
|31
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|36
|.550
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|43
|.449
|8
|Detroit
|36
|47
|.434
|9½
|Chicago
|28
|53
|.346
|16½
|Kansas City
|25
|56
|.309
|19½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|29
|.655
|—
|Seattle
|52
|31
|.627
|2½
|Oakland
|45
|38
|.542
|9½
|Los Angeles
|42
|41
|.506
|12½
|Texas
|37
|46
|.446
|17½
___
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 13 innings
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
|Saturday's Games
Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Toronto (Happ 10-3), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Morton 10-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-3) at Oakland (Montas 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Seattle (Paxton 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-2), 8:05 p.m.