Monkey walks into Taipei Zoo and gets beaten up by local macaques

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A monkey broke into Taipei Zoo but had to receive medical care after being beaten up by residents, reports said Saturday.

On June 24, an adult male Formosan rock macaque entered the zoo’s “monkey island” and became entangled in a fight with the original residents, the Central News Agency reported.

The stranger scratched one of the female monkeys, which led to a full-scale brawl with an injured macaque as a result.

Zoo guards and a veterinarian had to intervene to free the wild animal from his attackers and provide him with care at the zoo’s medical facilities.

Macaques possess a strong sense of territory and will attack anyone who disturbs their domain, even fellow macaques, CNA reported.