Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/30 14:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 10 3 4 34 34 20
New York City FC 9 3 4 31 32 21
New York 9 4 2 29 33 16
Columbus 7 5 6 27 22 18
New England 6 4 6 24 27 23
Philadelphia 6 7 3 21 20 21
Chicago 5 7 5 20 24 29
Orlando City 6 9 1 19 24 33
Montreal 6 11 0 18 20 31
Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 24 29
D.C. United 2 6 4 10 19 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 9 2 5 32 31 16
FC Dallas 9 2 5 32 25 17
Los Angeles FC 8 4 3 27 31 24
Real Salt Lake 7 7 2 23 20 30
Portland 6 3 5 23 21 19
Vancouver 6 6 5 23 26 34
Houston 6 6 3 21 31 24
LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23
Minnesota United 5 10 1 16 19 30
Seattle 3 8 3 12 11 18
Colorado 3 9 3 12 19 28
San Jose 2 9 5 11 25 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, June 30

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.