Tropical Storm Prapiroon to bring unstable weather to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While Tropical Storm Prapiroon (巴比侖) is continuing on its course toward Okinawa, its outer edges will bring stronger waves to Taiwan’s coastlines and turn the weather less stable on Sunday and Monday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Saturday, temperatures are still expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius in Taipei and 31 to 34 degrees in the rest of the country, with forecasters warning the public against long exposure to sunlight and dehydration.

Thunderstorms were likely, with some areas seeing heavy rainfall continue to last into the evening or even the night, forecasters said.

By Saturday morning, Prapiroon had reached a spot 1,000 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei, and was heading in the direction of Okinawa, with South Korea or Japan’s main islands possibly being hit later on, the Central News Agency reported.

While there was no risk that the storm would approach Taiwan, its impact would still be felt in the shape of strong waves along the east coast and up north, the weather bureau said. There was also a possibility that thunder showers and heavy rain, usually limited to the afternoon, might occur at any time of the day during the following few days.

Earlier, the weather bureau predicted that a total of three to five typhoons might hit Taiwan during this year’s typhoon season, and that several of the storms might be stronger than usual.