Mudslide kills 5 Indian paramilitary soldiers in northeast

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police say five Indian paramilitary soldiers have been killed and another six injured as huge boulders rolled down on their bus following a mudslide triggered by monsoon rains in India's remote northeast.

Police officer S. Singpho says the bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh state.

Singhpo said on Saturday that a helicopter evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital.

This is the second mudslide-related accident in the state within five days. On June 24, five workers were buried alive when a wall of a building under construction collapsed on them.

Mudlslides are common in the June-September monsoon season in India.