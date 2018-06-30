Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 001 000 100—2 6 0 Toronto 000 300 00x—3 8 0

Liriano, Farmer (7), Coleman (8) and McCann; Stroman, Oh (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Stroman 1-5. L_Liriano 3-4. Sv_Clippard (5). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (12). Toronto, Smoak (10).

___

Houston 000 002 000—2 3 2 Tampa Bay 000 300 00x—3 5 0

Cole, McHugh (7) and Stassi; Font, Roe (8), Romo (9), Alvarado (9) and Ramos. W_Font 2-3. L_Cole 9-2. Sv_Alvarado (2). HRs_Houston, Bregman (15).

___

Boston 000 010 000—1 6 0 New York 010 400 21x—8 11 0

Rodriguez, Haley (7) and C.Vazquez; Sabathia, Green (8), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 5-3. L_Rodriguez 9-3. HRs_New York, Bird 2 (5), Judge (21), Andujar (12).

___

Los Angeles 102 003 010—7 13 0 Baltimore 000 000 001—1 7 0

Pena, Bedrosian (6), Robles (7), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; Hess, Meisinger (6), Fry (8) and Sisco. W_Pena 1-0. L_Hess 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (5), Trout (24).

___

Chicago 000 100 020— 3 5 2 Texas 073 001 00x—11 12 0

Covey, Volstad (3), Minaya (6), Davidson (8) and K.Smith; Gallardo, Barnette (8), Moore (9) and Chirinos. W_Gallardo 2-0. L_Covey 3-3. HRs_Texas, Mazara (15), Choo (15), Chirinos (11), Gallo (19), Odor (4).

___

Kansas City 000 000 001—1 6 0 Seattle 000 210 10x—4 5 0

Kennedy, Adam (6), Maurer (7), B.Smith (8) and S.Perez; Gonzales and Zunino. W_Gonzales 8-5. L_Kennedy 1-8. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (12), Haniger (17).

___

Cleveland 000 000 010—1 6 1 Oakland 010 001 01x—3 8 0

Bauer, O.Perez (7), McAllister (7), Otero (8) and R.Perez, Gomes; Blackburn, Buchter (7), Petit (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Blackburn 2-2. L_Bauer 7-6. Sv_Treinen (21). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 030 200 001— 6 10 0 Chicago 002 042 11x—10 12 2

Berrios, Pressly (5), Magill (6), Belisle (8) and Garver; Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Bass (7), Strop (8), Wilson (9), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras. W_Montgomery 3-2. L_Berrios 8-6. Sv_Morrow (17). HRs_Minnesota, Mauer (2). Chicago, Zobrist (6), Russell (5), Heyward (5), Schwarber (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 100 010—2 7 0 Miami 006 001 01x—8 11 1

Oswalt, Beck (3), Bashlor (4), Blevins (6), D.Smith (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Alcantara, Rucinski (6), Meyer (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Oswalt 0-1. HRs_Miami, Brinson (10), Riddle (4).

___

Milwaukee 010 100 015—8 12 0 Cincinnati 000 001 001—2 6 1

C.Anderson, Hader (7), Jeffress (8), Jennings (9) and Pina; Romano, Lorenzen (6), Crockett (9), Stephens (9) and Barnhart. W_C.Anderson 6-6. L_Romano 4-8. HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton 2 (2). Cincinnati, Lorenzen (2).

___

Washington 430 401 005—17 18 1 Philadelphia 000 230 200— 7 10 0

Fedde, Grace (6), Collins (7), Solis (8), J.Miller (9) and Kieboom; Pivetta, Rios (2), A.Davis (4), Arano (6), Curtis (7), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Fedde 1-3. L_Pivetta 4-7. HRs_Washington, Soto 2 (8), Goodwin (2), Turner (9), Rendon (10), Reynolds (7), Harper (20). Philadelphia, Hoskins (14), Santana (14), Kingery (4).

___

Atlanta 000 000 131—5 10 0 St. Louis 000 000 001—1 4 3

Teheran, Moylan (7), Biddle (7), Minter (8), L.Jackson (9), Winkler (9) and Flowers, Suzuki; Mikolas, Gomber (7), Mayers (7), J.Hicks (8), Holland (8), Cecil (9) and Molina. W_Teheran 6-5. L_Mikolas 8-3. Sv_Winkler (1).

___

San Francisco 010 000 100—2 6 0 Arizona 000 001 000—1 7 1

Suarez, Moronta (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey; Corbin, Chafin (7), Hirano (7), Salas (8), McFarland (9) and Mathis. W_Suarez 3-4. L_Chafin 1-3. Sv_W.Smith (1).

___

Colorado 000 010 011—3 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 5 0

Ty.Anderson, W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Hill, Alexander (7), Garcia (9) and Barnes. W_Ty.Anderson 5-3. L_Hill 1-3. Sv_W.Davis (23). HRs_Colorado, Valaika (1), Arenado (20), Iannetta (6). Los Angeles, Turner (5).

___

Pittsburgh 104 100 000—6 11 0 San Diego 000 000 021—3 12 2

Musgrove, Brault (8), Crick (8), E.Santana (9), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Lauer, Makita (6), Stock (8), J.Castillo (9) and Hedges. W_Musgrove 3-3. L_Lauer 3-5. Sv_F.Vazquez (16). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mercer (5).