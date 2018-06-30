  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/30 12:53
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 84 329 55 112 .340
Betts Bos 63 242 62 82 .339
Segura Sea 76 317 58 107 .338
Simmons LAA 72 267 40 86 .322
JMartinez Bos 79 302 57 97 .321
Trout LAA 83 287 65 92 .321
MDuffy TB 65 257 22 81 .315
Rosario Min 77 308 55 96 .312
Brantley Cle 68 276 41 86 .312
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 61; MMachado, Baltimore, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Mazara, Texas, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; KDavis, Oakland, 53; 2 tied at 52.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3.