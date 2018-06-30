  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/30 12:33
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
Connecticut 9 6 .600 1
Atlanta 7 8 .467 3
Chicago 6 9 .400 4
New York 4 11 .267 6
Indiana 1 15 .063
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 12 5 .706
Los Angeles 11 5 .688 ½
Seattle 11 5 .688 ½
Minnesota 9 6 .600 2
Dallas 7 7 .500
Las Vegas 6 11 .353 6

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Chicago 103, New York 99

Minnesota 85, Atlanta 74

Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 78

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled