NASCAR Camping World Truck-OvertonaÂ€Â?s 225 Results

Saturday At Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 150 laps, 0 rating, 55 points.

2. (9) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150, 0, 40.

3. (7) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 44.

4. (1) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 150, 0, 52.

5. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 150, 0, 0.

6. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 37.

7. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 0.

8. (13) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 150, 0, 30.

9. (14) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 28.

10. (11) Myatt Snider, Ford, 149, 0, 27.

11. (8) Matt Crafton, Ford, 149, 0, 31.

12. (12) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 28.

13. (15) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 24.

14. (19) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 23.

15. (18) Bo Le Mastus, Toyota, 149, 0, 22.

16. (4) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 148, 0, 27.

17. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 20.

18. (20) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 148, 0, 19.

19. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 33.

20. (2) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 24.

21. (22) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 16.

22. (32) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 15.

23. (21) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 14.

24. (29) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 138, 0, 13.

25. (30) Brian Kaltreider, Chevrolet, suspension, 98, 0, 12.

26. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 0, 0.

27. (25) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 45, 0, 10.

28. (23) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 29, 0, 9.

29. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, vibration, 22, 0, 0.

30. (24) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, suspension, 11, 0, 7.

31. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, garage, 2, 0, 6.

32. (28) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, garage, 0, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.361 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 53 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 5.092 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Gragson 1; D.Sargeant 2-25; N.Gragson 26-34; Joh.Nemechek 35-37; N.Gragson 38; K.Forrister 39-40; N.Gragson 41-63; B.Moffitt 64; N.Gragson 65-72; J.Cobb 73; Joh.Nemechek 74-87; B.Moffitt 88-97; Joh.Nemechek 98-122; B.Moffitt 123-126; Joh.Nemechek 127-135; B.Moffitt 136; Joh.Nemechek 137-149; B.Moffitt 150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Joh.Nemechek, 5 times for 59 laps; N.Gragson, 5 times for 37 laps; D.Sargeant, 1 time for 23 laps; B.Moffitt, 5 times for 12 laps; K.Forrister, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Cobb, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 4; B.Moffitt, 3; N.Gragson, 1; J.Haley, 1; Joh.Nemechek, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 508; 2. N.Gragson, 443; 3. B.Moffitt, 423; 4. S.Friesen, 368; 5. G.Enfinger, 367; 6. J.Haley, 362; 7. M.Crafton, 356; 8. B.Rhodes, 349; 9. M.Snider, 307; 10. C.Coughlin, 290.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.