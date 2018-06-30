Talent cultivation program boosts Taiwan-NSP country exchanges

(Taiwan Today) The talent cultivation program implemented by the Ministry of Education in support of the New Southbound Policy is boosting exchanges between Taiwan and NSP countries, according to Premier Lai Ching-te June 27.



Human capital lies at the heart of national competitiveness and is the cornerstone of industrial development, Lai said during a Cabinet presentation by the MOE on progress under the program.



No stone will be left unturned by the government in proposing more initiatives to meet the education and industry needs of Taiwan and NSP countries, he added.



Launched in 2017, the program promotes exchanges with tertiary institutions in NSP countries while delivering win-win outcomes and enhancing regional prosperity.



According to the MOE, 92 tailored academic-industry undertakings involving 2,931 NSP students were rolled out last year. This complemented an array of advanced courses for senior R&D professionals.



Enhanced recruitment promotions also paid handsome dividends. Around 41,000 students, or 35 percent of all foreigners enrolled in Taiwan colleges and universities, are from NSP countries. The number represents an academic year-on-year increase of 20 percent.



Education collaboration is another area of achievement. During the inaugural Taiwan-India Presidents Forum June 21 at National Tsing Hua University in the northern city of Hsinchu, 19 memorandums of understanding were signed by the two sides.



Equally impressive are the memorandums of understanding on 722 items concluded between tertiary institutions from Taiwan and Indonesia in April.



In addition, graduate job creation is picking up steam. Two employment fairs were staged over the past two months, with 100 firms offering 1,500-plus openings.



The NSP is a key plank in the government’s national development strategy. It seeks to enhance Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, education, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand. (SFC-E)