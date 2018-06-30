10 killed, 10 injured in China coach-truck highway collision

BEIJING (AP) — Police say 10 people have been killed and another 10 injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a truck on a highway in central China.

The accident took place Friday evening in Hunan province. Footage from the scene showed both heavily damaged vehicles along the rain-slicked highway in Hunan province. It appeared that one of the vehicles may have crossed a center divider.

Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are most often the cause of serious traffic accidents in China.

Despite vast improvements in safety, the World Health Organization says about 260,000 Chinese die each year in traffic accidents, many of them pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcycle riders.