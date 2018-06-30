Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100—2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|00x—3
|8
|0
Liriano, Farmer (7), Coleman (8) and McCann; Stroman, Oh (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Stroman 1-5. L_Liriano 3-4. Sv_Clippard (5). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (12). Toronto, Smoak (10).
___
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|00x—3
|5
|0
Cole, McHugh (7) and Stassi; Font, Roe (8), Romo (9), Alvarado (9) and Ramos. W_Font 2-3. L_Cole 9-2. Sv_Alvarado (2). HRs_Houston, Bregman (15).
___
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York
|010
|400
|21x—8
|11
|0
Rodriguez, Haley (7) and Vazquez; Sabathia, Green (8), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 5-3. L_Rodriguez 9-3. HRs_New York, Bird 2 (5), Judge (21), Andujar (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|102
|003
|010—7
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
Pena, Bedrosian (6), Robles (7), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; Hess, Meisinger (6), Fry (8) and Sisco. W_Pena 1-0. L_Hess 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (5), Trout (24).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|030
|200
|001—
|6
|10
|0
|Chicago
|002
|042
|11x—10
|12
|2
Berrios, Pressly (5), Magill (6), Belisle (8) and Garver; Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Bass (7), Strop (8), Wilson (9), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras. W_Montgomery 3-2. L_Berrios 8-6. Sv_Morrow (17). HRs_Minnesota, Mauer (2). Chicago, Zobrist (6), Russell (5), Heyward (5), Schwarber (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
|Miami
|006
|001
|01x—8
|11
|1
Oswalt, Beck (3), Bashlor (4), Blevins (6), D.Smith (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki; Alcantara, Rucinski (6), Meyer (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Oswalt 0-1. HRs_Miami, Brinson (10), Riddle (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|010
|100
|015—8
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|001—2
|6
|1
C.Anderson, Hader (7), Jeffress (8), Jennings (9) and Pina; Romano, Lorenzen (6), Crockett (9), Stephens (9) and Barnhart. W_C.Anderson 6-6. L_Romano 4-8. HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton 2 (2). Cincinnati, Lorenzen (2).
___
|Washington
|430
|401
|005—17
|18
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|230
|200—
|7
|10
|0
Fedde, Grace (6), Collins (7), Solis (8), J.Miller (9) and Kieboom; Pivetta, Rios (2), A.Davis (4), Arano (6), Curtis (7), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Fedde 1-3. L_Pivetta 4-7. HRs_Washington, Soto 2 (8), Goodwin (2), Turner (9), Rendon (10), Reynolds (7), Harper (20). Philadelphia, Hoskins (14), Santana (14), Kingery (4).