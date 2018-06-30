Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 001 000 100—2 6 0 Toronto 000 300 00x—3 8 0

Liriano, Farmer (7), Coleman (8) and McCann; Stroman, Oh (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Stroman 1-5. L_Liriano 3-4. Sv_Clippard (5). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (12). Toronto, Smoak (10).

Houston 000 002 000—2 3 2 Tampa Bay 000 300 00x—3 5 0

Cole, McHugh (7) and Stassi; Font, Roe (8), Romo (9), Alvarado (9) and Ramos. W_Font 2-3. L_Cole 9-2. Sv_Alvarado (2). HRs_Houston, Bregman (15).

Boston 000 010 000—1 6 0 New York 010 400 21x—8 11 0

Rodriguez, Haley (7) and Vazquez; Sabathia, Green (8), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 5-3. L_Rodriguez 9-3. HRs_New York, Bird 2 (5), Judge (21), Andujar (12).

Los Angeles 102 003 010—7 13 0 Baltimore 000 000 001—1 7 0

Pena, Bedrosian (6), Robles (7), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; Hess, Meisinger (6), Fry (8) and Sisco. W_Pena 1-0. L_Hess 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (5), Trout (24).

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 030 200 001— 6 10 0 Chicago 002 042 11x—10 12 2

Berrios, Pressly (5), Magill (6), Belisle (8) and Garver; Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Bass (7), Strop (8), Wilson (9), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras. W_Montgomery 3-2. L_Berrios 8-6. Sv_Morrow (17). HRs_Minnesota, Mauer (2). Chicago, Zobrist (6), Russell (5), Heyward (5), Schwarber (16).