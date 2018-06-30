Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival kicks off, spotlighting vibrant cinematic culture

(Taiwan Today) The inaugural Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival kicks off June 29 in the U.S. state of Washington, spotlighting the nation’s vibrant cinematic culture through a collection of engaging and thought-provoking documentaries and dramas.



Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, the event will run through July 1 and showcase seven features and five short films centered on the theme of family and homeland.



The opening movie is “Father,” a documentary by director Yang Li-chou exploring the life and career of renowned Taiwan glove puppeteer Chen Hsi-huang. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the traditional art form through augmented and virtual reality presentations.



Another highlight of the festival is “Formosa 3D” by Charlie Chu. Comprising footage the filmmaker shot over the course of a decade, the 3-D work spotlights Taiwan’s diverse natural landscapes as well as 100 traditional crafts.



Following the screenings, Yang and Chu will host discussions on their films and careers. The directors are major talents in Taiwan’s cinema sector, with Yang winning the best documentary honor at the 2006 Golden Horse Awards, widely considered the Chinese-language Oscars, and Chu earning the international jury prize at the 2013 Creative Arts Awards organized by U.S.-based International 3D Society.



Also included in the festival are the two major winners at last year’s Golden Horse Awards: “The Great Buddha+” and “The Bold, The Corrupt and The Beautiful.” The former, which picked up the prizes for best adapted screenplay, cinematography, new director, original score and song, is a dark comedy following the exploits of a night security guard and a recyclables collector as they traverse a voyeuristic netherworld.



Bagging the prizes for best feature as well as leading and supporting actress, “The Bold, The Corrupt and The Beautiful” focuses on the machinations of powerful women in a family business. The metaphors and social concepts underpinning this drama are the subject of one of two seminars at the festival, with the other exploring the power of civic engagement to promote preservation of minority cultures.



According to the MOC, the festival provides an excellent platform to foster exchanges between Taiwan and U.S. filmmakers. It will also help deepen understanding of the nation's customs and history, the ministry said. (CPY-E)