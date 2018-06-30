  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/30 10:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
Connecticut 9 6 .600 1
Atlanta 7 8 .467 3
Chicago 6 9 .400 4
New York 4 11 .267 6
Indiana 1 15 .063
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 4 .733
Phoenix 12 5 .706
Seattle 11 5 .688 ½
Minnesota 9 6 .600 2
Dallas 7 7 .500
Las Vegas 5 11 .313

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 80, New York 77

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 72

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Chicago 103, New York 99

Minnesota 85, Atlanta 74

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.<