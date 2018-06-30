  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/30 10:05
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 84 329 55 112 .340
Betts Bos 63 242 62 82 .339
Segura Sea 75 313 57 105 .335
JMartinez Bos 79 302 57 97 .321
Trout LAA 82 284 63 91 .320
MDuffy TB 65 257 22 81 .315
Simmons LAA 71 262 39 82 .313
Rosario Min 77 308 55 96 .312
Brantley Cle 68 276 41 86 .312
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; KDavis, Oakland, 53; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Benintendi, Boston, 52.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3.